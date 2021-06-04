NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Raised by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $72.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.61. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $362,683.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,440,599.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,414,387. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

