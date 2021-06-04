Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Issues Earnings Results

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

SWIM opened at $29.64 on Friday. Latham Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73.

Get Latham Group alerts:

SWIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.

In other news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James E. Cline bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,767,000.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.