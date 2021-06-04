Zacks Investment Research Downgrades RPM International (NYSE:RPM) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $80.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RPM has been rallying on strategically-balanced business model and the 2020 MAP to Growth initiative. The MAP to Growth program is expected to deliver run-rate savings of $290 million by fiscal 2021-end. Also, the company has been benefiting from strong demand for commercial sealants and roofing in North America on pent-up demand due to pandemic-related delays, timely acquisitions, and favorable product mix and moderation in some raw material categories. However, input cost inflation, currency headwinds and weather-related woes are causes of concern for the company in the upcoming quarters. RPM's shares have underperformed its industry so far this year. Estimates for current year earnings have moved south in past one month, depicting analysts' concern for the company.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. G.Research reissued a buy rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.00.

NYSE RPM opened at $94.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.20. RPM International has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $99.30. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.51%.

In related news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $170,943.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,399.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 66.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 616,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,665,000 after purchasing an additional 247,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $148,694,000 after purchasing an additional 103,761 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 518,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,977,000 after purchasing an additional 98,906 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 277.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 65,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 128,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 58,085 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

