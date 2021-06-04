RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.22% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “RPM has been rallying on strategically-balanced business model and the 2020 MAP to Growth initiative. The MAP to Growth program is expected to deliver run-rate savings of $290 million by fiscal 2021-end. Also, the company has been benefiting from strong demand for commercial sealants and roofing in North America on pent-up demand due to pandemic-related delays, timely acquisitions, and favorable product mix and moderation in some raw material categories. However, input cost inflation, currency headwinds and weather-related woes are causes of concern for the company in the upcoming quarters. RPM's shares have underperformed its industry so far this year. Estimates for current year earnings have moved south in past one month, depicting analysts' concern for the company.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

RPM opened at $94.36 on Friday. RPM International has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $99.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Gross sold 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $1,001,928.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,903 shares in the company, valued at $634,523.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $148,694,000 after purchasing an additional 103,761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in RPM International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,469,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in RPM International by 66.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 616,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,665,000 after acquiring an additional 247,127 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in RPM International by 9.6% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 567,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,728,000 after acquiring an additional 49,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in RPM International by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 388,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,673,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

