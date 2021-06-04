Contrasting MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) and Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) and MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Itaú Unibanco and MetroCity Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itaú Unibanco 11.81% 15.87% 1.20% MetroCity Bankshares 36.79% 16.37% 2.11%

This table compares Itaú Unibanco and MetroCity Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itaú Unibanco $33.73 billion 1.79 $3.67 billion $0.40 15.48 MetroCity Bankshares $104.72 million 4.28 $36.39 million $1.41 12.38

Itaú Unibanco has higher revenue and earnings than MetroCity Bankshares. MetroCity Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Itaú Unibanco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.4% of Itaú Unibanco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Itaú Unibanco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. MetroCity Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Itaú Unibanco pays out 7.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MetroCity Bankshares pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Itaú Unibanco and MetroCity Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Itaú Unibanco 0 2 0 0 2.00 MetroCity Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Itaú Unibanco has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MetroCity Bankshares has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MetroCity Bankshares beats Itaú Unibanco on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services. The company also provides property and casualty insurance products covering loss, damage, or liabilities for assets or persons, as well as life insurance products covering death and personal accident; and reinsurance products. It serves retail customers, account and non-account holders, individuals and legal entities, high income clients, microenterprises, and companies. The company was formerly known as ItaÃº Unibanco Banco MÃºltiplo S.A. and changed its name to ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. in April 2009. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. operates a subsidiary of IUPAR – ItaÃº Unibanco ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services. It serves small to medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates 19 full-service branch locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas, and Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Doraville, Georgia.

