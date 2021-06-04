Brokerages Expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.86. Clean Harbors posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Rod Marlin sold 9,603 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $855,435.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,699.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $84,930.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,077 shares of company stock worth $2,002,054 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 11,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLH stock opened at $93.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.37. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $96.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 1.75.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

