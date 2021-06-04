xBTC Price Reaches $0.33 on Top Exchanges (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 4th. Over the last seven days, xBTC has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar. xBTC has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $8,644.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xBTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00066914 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.77 or 0.00295013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.63 or 0.00240401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.92 or 0.01106383 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,956.35 or 1.00235644 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About xBTC

xBTC’s total supply is 8,582,691 coins and its circulating supply is 6,107,513 coins. The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi

Buying and Selling xBTC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

