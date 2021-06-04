Head to Head Contrast: Chindata Group (CD) versus Its Rivals

Chindata Group (NASDAQ: CD) is one of 81 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Chindata Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Chindata Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chindata Group N/A N/A N/A Chindata Group Competitors -15.64% -17.39% -3.50%

This table compares Chindata Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chindata Group $280.63 million -$43.42 million -309.60 Chindata Group Competitors $7.17 billion $1.52 billion 43.71

Chindata Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Chindata Group. Chindata Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Chindata Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chindata Group 0 1 7 0 2.88 Chindata Group Competitors 873 3633 7682 256 2.59

Chindata Group currently has a consensus target price of $20.91, indicating a potential upside of 35.08%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 11.58%. Given Chindata Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Chindata Group is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.3% of Chindata Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions, covering infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

