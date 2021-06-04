WandX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $290.00 (WAND)

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 4th. One WandX coin can now be purchased for $0.0304 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. WandX has a total market capitalization of $372,214.89 and $290.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WandX has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00077982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00025483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $365.81 or 0.00992180 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,620.18 or 0.09818916 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00051805 BTC.

WAND is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WandX’s official website is www.wandx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WandX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WandX using one of the exchanges listed above.

