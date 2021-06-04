GameCredits (GAME) Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.84 Million

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 4th. GameCredits has a total market cap of $23.84 million and $433,136.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GameCredits has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.87 or 0.00479712 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007560 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00011507 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000233 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000114 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,850,467 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

