Fosun International Ltd Sells 25,000 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Fosun International Ltd lessened its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 52.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,750 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,585,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,010 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 305.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 316,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,562,000 after acquiring an additional 238,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 81,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 20.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $76.77 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $40.61 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The stock has a market cap of $140.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.01.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

