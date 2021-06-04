Fosun International Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Fosun International Ltd decreased its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,490 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,755 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in UBS Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in UBS Group by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UBS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

UBS opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $16.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.75.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

