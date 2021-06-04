Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Insider Sells $8,954,677.84 in Stock

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) insider Charles Muth sold 67,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total value of $8,954,677.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Charles Muth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $269,175.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total transaction of $686,400.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $690,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $143.06 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.86 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 18.12 and a quick ratio of 16.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.50.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BYND. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.37.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

