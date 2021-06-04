Ergo Trading Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 4th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $10.66 or 0.00028905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $341.33 million and $3.17 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ergo has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,888.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,668.16 or 0.07233102 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $669.09 or 0.01813827 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.79 or 0.00479249 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.05 or 0.00173638 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.30 or 0.00767989 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.23 or 0.00469611 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007503 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.23 or 0.00420806 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ERGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.