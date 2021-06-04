iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Position Boosted by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,285 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 4.2% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $9,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.65. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

