Interactive Financial Advisors Purchases 163 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $102.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.86. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $102.98.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

