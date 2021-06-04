Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.380-0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.820-1.940 EPS.

HPE opened at $15.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HPE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.21.

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,944,451 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

