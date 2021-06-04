Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Invests $83.10 Million in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,200,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,096,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.97% of Alaska Air Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 470.6% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $454,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 118,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,244,185.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $2,335,979.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,242,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,973,043. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.91.

NYSE ALK opened at $65.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.02.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The company’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

