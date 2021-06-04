Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 969,865 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 969,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,767,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,811,000 after buying an additional 4,112,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,174,000 after buying an additional 3,221,509 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,956,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,617,000 after acquiring an additional 139,485 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $73.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.19. The company has a market cap of $187.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.13.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

