H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,843,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,619 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $61,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HRB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter worth $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 2,376.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 122.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of HRB opened at $24.97 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $25.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 64.03, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.16.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 178.12%. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

