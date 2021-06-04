Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $55.88 Million Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,991,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911,263 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.86% of Alkermes worth $55,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,688,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Alkermes by 527.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,618,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,364 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alkermes by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,294,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,819,000 after purchasing an additional 700,898 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,553,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,660,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

In other Alkermes news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $50,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,374,791.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $3,285,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 510,647 shares of company stock valued at $11,028,260. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $23.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -38.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.