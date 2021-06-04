Interactive Financial Advisors Has $248,000 Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Interactive Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 20.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,655,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,450,000 after acquiring an additional 976,575 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,019,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after buying an additional 507,779 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,806,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,606,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,410,000.

Shares of BAB opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.44. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $33.84.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

