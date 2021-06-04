Interactive Financial Advisors Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 73.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of VBR opened at $177.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $101.45 and a 1 year high of $179.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

