Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 180 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for approximately 1.2% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $11,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,560 shares of company stock worth $40,153,633 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.50.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $395.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $380.73.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

