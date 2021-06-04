Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 398,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $89,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Morningstar by 88.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 48.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bevin Desmond sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $735,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,450,133.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $4,098,856.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 18,691,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,058,766.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,716 shares of company stock worth $50,815,484 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar stock opened at $231.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 1.08. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.19 and a fifty-two week high of $270.08.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

