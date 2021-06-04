Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 310,044 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,044 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 2.52% of Wingstop worth $95,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,718 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop stock opened at $137.55 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.28, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 51.38%.

In other Wingstop news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,133. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,733 shares of company stock worth $2,304,396. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WING shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.94.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

