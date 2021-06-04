Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $427,000 Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD opened at $304.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $291.78. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.17 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.07.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

