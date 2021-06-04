Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Tops $47.52 on Exchanges

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 4th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $28.89 million and $90,393.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for $47.52 or 0.00128811 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00067079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.40 or 0.00296572 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00243560 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.12 or 0.01100956 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,875.97 or 0.99966769 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 607,987 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “mUSOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.