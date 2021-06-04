Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 455 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 498.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,182,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $603,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980,186 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2,694.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,892,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $362,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,053,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1,163.3% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,320,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 36.8% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,202,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $51.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7137 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.96%.

TRP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 price objective for the company. CIBC increased their price target on TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

