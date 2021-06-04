Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.63. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TFC. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

