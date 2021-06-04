Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($0.05). Triumph Group reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.15 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The business’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at $26,846,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Triumph Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,463,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after acquiring an additional 76,501 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Triumph Group by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 540,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 104,915 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 33,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 172,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34, a P/E/G ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.37. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

