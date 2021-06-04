Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,854 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 46,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 46.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 403,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,338,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,098,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,290,000 after buying an additional 62,947 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 104,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.72.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

