Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 171,235 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 278.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 171,235 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.49% of Universal Display worth $55,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Universal Display by 0.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Universal Display by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $211.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 68.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $143.51 and a 12 month high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

