Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 921,264 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,109,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 921,264 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 0.5% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $70,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $25,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $56.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.94. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

