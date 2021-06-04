Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 28,718 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.06% of Ecolab worth $37,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 24.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $213.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.60.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,775 shares of company stock worth $7,896,521. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

