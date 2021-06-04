Jennison Associates LLC Sells 9,360 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 382,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,360 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $59,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 7.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $8,699,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 598,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,233 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 15.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 680.3% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 140,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,399,000 after purchasing an additional 122,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.15.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,000.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015 over the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $151.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $166.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.14.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

