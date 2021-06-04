Jennison Associates LLC Has $68.64 Million Stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,192 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $68,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWAV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 779,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,803,000 after purchasing an additional 305,094 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 567,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,872,000 after buying an additional 255,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,567,000 after buying an additional 213,548 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,011,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,480,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,306,000 after buying an additional 150,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SWAV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.70, for a total value of $458,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,314,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.66, for a total transaction of $446,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,407.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,491 shares of company stock worth $26,613,364. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $169.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $182.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.35 and a beta of 1.29.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The business had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

