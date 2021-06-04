JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.94

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.94 and last traded at $29.94, with a volume of 20 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.94.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JCDXF. Berenberg Bank raised JCDecaux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.22.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

