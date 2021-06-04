Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $245.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $11.71.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 76.18% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.