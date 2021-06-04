LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$145 million.

LITB opened at $2.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.58. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $132.75 million for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 3.34%.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

