Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.99 EPS

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zumiez had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $44.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.78. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $49.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.93.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Zumiez has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.
Zumiez Company Profile
Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.
Read More: Asset Allocation
Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.