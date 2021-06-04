Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.99 EPS

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zumiez had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $44.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.78. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $49.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.93.

Get Zumiez alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Zumiez has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

In other Zumiez news, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $136,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,982.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $46,207.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,532.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,815 shares of company stock valued at $11,763,546. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.