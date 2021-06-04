Cumberland Partners Ltd Takes $35,000 Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 409,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,851,000 after purchasing an additional 29,592 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 117,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,356,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $56.35 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.02.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

