EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.47 Million in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 109,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.31% of Mesa Air Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MESA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 31.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 102,200 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 527,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 73,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

In other Mesa Air Group news, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,625,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell I. Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $81,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $569,115. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MESA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Shares of MESA opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.46 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Mesa Air Group’s revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MESA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.