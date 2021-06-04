EAM Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,174 AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 7,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $854,422.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,206.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alison Marie Roelke sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 271,625 shares of company stock worth $30,586,233. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVAV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $109.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.36. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $143.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.23 and a beta of 0.35.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

