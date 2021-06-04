EAM Investors LLC Buys Shares of 45,927 MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of MVB Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MVBF. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,542,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MVB Financial by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after purchasing an additional 54,796 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in MVB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in MVB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,781,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $43.07 on Friday. MVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). MVB Financial had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 25.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MVBF. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of MVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut MVB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, Director J Christopher Pallotta sold 4,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $187,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

