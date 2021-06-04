Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.46

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and traded as low as $3.16. Resonant shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 727,260 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $195.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 129.19% and a negative net margin of 906.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Resonant Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RESN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Resonant by 1,153.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 546,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resonant by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 453,198 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resonant during the 4th quarter worth about $1,027,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resonant during the 1st quarter worth about $716,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Resonant during the 4th quarter worth about $418,000. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN)

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

