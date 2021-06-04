Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.22

Shares of Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and traded as high as $2.42. Cypress Environmental Partners shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 29,059 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $37.78 million during the quarter. Cypress Environmental Partners had a negative return on equity of 107.11% and a negative net margin of 1.99%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners by 38.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cypress Environmental Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CELP)

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Environmental Services. The Inspection Services segment offers inspection and integrity services on various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

