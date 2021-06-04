TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) and Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Critical Contrast

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) and Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TORM and Grindrod Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TORM $747.40 million 0.90 $88.11 million N/A N/A Grindrod Shipping $279.22 million 0.57 -$38.79 million ($1.15) -7.23

TORM has higher revenue and earnings than Grindrod Shipping.

Profitability

This table compares TORM and Grindrod Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TORM 1.66% 0.99% 0.51% Grindrod Shipping N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TORM and Grindrod Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TORM 0 0 1 0 3.00 Grindrod Shipping 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.9% of TORM shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

TORM has a beta of -363.56, meaning that its share price is 36,456% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindrod Shipping has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

TORM beats Grindrod Shipping on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TORM

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of four owned tankers, which carry petroleum products, such as petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include shipping companies, trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Singapore.

