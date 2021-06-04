Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.18.

TRHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Truist cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In related news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $28,953.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,372.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $344,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 853,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,703,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,695 shares of company stock worth $1,683,834. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,610,000 after buying an additional 214,080 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,442,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,790,000 after buying an additional 23,909 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,275,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,657,000 after buying an additional 30,742 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,179,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,511,000 after buying an additional 428,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth about $51,811,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.81. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

