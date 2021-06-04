Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,303.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $264,828.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 17,901 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $880,000. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TPH opened at $23.02 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.06.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

